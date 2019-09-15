SCOREBOARD

FOOTBALL

Anson 43

Chesterfield, SC 3

Chesterfield 0-0-0-3 — 3

Anson 23-7-13-0 — 43

Highlights: For Anson, Wesley Lear was 10-of-13 for 234 yards and a pair of touchdowns for a near-perfect quarterback rating of 157.9; Dequan Sturdivant carried the ball 16 times for 147 yards and three touchdowns; R.J. Jackson had three catches for 103 yards; Tyrek Hardison had three catches for 84 yards and two touchdowns; Marlon Liles had 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack; Cencere Garris had 2.5 tackles for loss; Kyonta Burns had a sack; Hardison had an interception; and Ronald Capel had a fumble recovery.

Records: Anson 2-2; Chesterfield 1-2.

VOLLEYBALL

Anson 25-25-25

Concord 16-22-17

Highlights: For Anson, Revie Byars had 18 kills, nine digs and three assisted blocks; Madison Dutton had six aces and 24 assists; Kaeley Whitlock had seven kills, 10 digs and two blocks; Kayla Dutton had a trio of aces; Gracie Stinson recorded eight digs.

Records: Anson 6-1; Concord-7.

Jayvee: No score reported.

BOYS SOCCER

Anson 0-0 — 0

Monroe 5-4 — 9

Records: Anson 0-5; Monroe 4-3.

Anson 0-0 — 0

Sun Valley 9-0 — 9

Records: Anson 0-6; Sun Valley 4-6.