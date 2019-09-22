SCOREBOARD

WADESBORO — Anson High evened its record at 2-2 with a fast start Friday against visiting Cheterfield, South Carolina, and won the “Battle of the Border” by a 43-3 margin.

Only a field goal in the fourth quarter kept the Bearcats from earning the shutout win.

The Golden Rams had no answer for Anson quarterback Wesley Lear or running back Dequon Sturdivant. Lear finished the game 10-of-13 for 234 yards and a pair of touchdowns for a near-perfect quarterback rating of 157.9, while Sturdivant carried the ball 16 times for 147 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bearcats took a 23-0 lead after the first quarter of play and added a touchdown and extra point before halftime to carry a 30-0 advantage into the intermission.

The third quarter began to see some liberal substitutions for Anson, but the Bearcats still put another 13 points on the board for a 43-0 edge going into the fourth frame and kept the clock running.

Lear hit five different receivers with his 10 completions — R.J. Jackson had three catches for 103 yards; Tyrek Hardison had three catches for 84 yards and two touchdowns ; Ra’nik Little had two receptions for 23 yards; Koydarius Burns had one catch for 17 yards; and Jalen Marshall had one catch for 7 yards.

On defense, Marlon Liles and Cencere Garris each had 2.5 tackles for loss; Liles and Kyonta Burns each had a sack; Hardison had an interception; and Ronald Capel had a fumble recovery.

Anson will host Jay M. Robinson out of Concord in a non-conference game on Friday at 7:30 p.m.