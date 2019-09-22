SCOREBOARD

FOOTBALL
Jay M. Robinson 9-9-7-0 — 7
Anson 14-21-7-0 — 42
Highlights: For Anson, quarterback Wesley Lear passed for 192 yards and three touchdowns, as well as ran for 23 yards and a touchdown; Daquon Sturdivant rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns; R.J. Jackson caught seven passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns; Rasheed Burns had 12 tackles, including 4.5 for a loss, and a sack; Caleb Scott had nine tackles; Marlon Liles had a sack; Decorian Gainey had a fumble recovery; Riley terry had a fumble recovery; Kyonta Burns had a blocked punt; Justin Ledbetter was 6-for-6 on extra points.
Records: Anson 3-2; Jay M. Robinson 1-4.
Jayvee: Anson wins, 24-18.
VOLLEYBALL
Anson 20-25-25-25
Montgomery Central 25-14-20-21
Highlights: For Anson, Revie Byars had 20 kills, four blocks, 11 digs and nine aces; Gracie Stinson had 11 digs.
Records: Anson 7-1, 1-0; Montgomery Central 4-6, 0-1.
Anson 25-25-25
Chesterfield, SC 7-17-11
Highlights: None available
Records: Anson 8-1, 1-0; Chesterfield N/A
Anson 25-25-25
Mount Pleasant 19-16-21
Highlights: None available
Records: Anson 9-1, 2-0; Mount Pleasant 8-5, 1-1.
Jayvee: Anson wins 18-25, 25-23 and 25-17.
BOYS SOCCER
Montgomery Central 9
Anson 0
Montgomery Central 6-3 — 9
Anson 0-0 — 0
Records: Anson 0-7.0-1; Montgomery Central 5-3-1, 1-0.