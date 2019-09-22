SCOREBOARD

September 22, 2019 Anson Record Sports 0

FOOTBALL

***

Jay M. Robinson 9-9-7-0 — 7

Anson 14-21-7-0 — 42

***

Highlights: For Anson, quarterback Wesley Lear passed for 192 yards and three touchdowns, as well as ran for 23 yards and a touchdown; Daquon Sturdivant rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns; R.J. Jackson caught seven passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns; Rasheed Burns had 12 tackles, including 4.5 for a loss, and a sack; Caleb Scott had nine tackles; Marlon Liles had a sack; Decorian Gainey had a fumble recovery; Riley terry had a fumble recovery; Kyonta Burns had a blocked punt; Justin Ledbetter was 6-for-6 on extra points.

Records: Anson 3-2; Jay M. Robinson 1-4.

Jayvee: Anson wins, 24-18.

*****

*****

VOLLEYBALL

***

Anson 20-25-25-25

Montgomery Central 25-14-20-21

***

Highlights: For Anson, Revie Byars had 20 kills, four blocks, 11 digs and nine aces; Gracie Stinson had 11 digs.

Records: Anson 7-1, 1-0; Montgomery Central 4-6, 0-1.

***

***

Anson 25-25-25

Chesterfield, SC 7-17-11

***

Highlights: None available

Records: Anson 8-1, 1-0; Chesterfield N/A

****

***

Anson 25-25-25

Mount Pleasant 19-16-21

***

Highlights: None available

Records: Anson 9-1, 2-0; Mount Pleasant 8-5, 1-1.

Jayvee: Anson wins 18-25, 25-23 and 25-17.

*****

*****

BOYS SOCCER

***

Montgomery Central 9

Anson 0

***

Montgomery Central 6-3 — 9

Anson 0-0 — 0

***

Records: Anson 0-7.0-1; Montgomery Central 5-3-1, 1-0.