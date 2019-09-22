Bearcats thump Robinson, 42-7

WADESBORO — Anson High won its third straight non-conference football game on Friday, a stretch that has seen the Bearcats outscore their opposition by a 127-23 margin.

On Friday, Anson pasted the visiting Jay M. Robinson Bulldogs by a 42-7 verdict to improve to 3-2 this season.

The Bearcats scored twice in the opening quarter and took a 14-0 edge into the second quarter, but added three touchdowns before halftime to carry a 35-0 shutout into the intermission.

Anson lost its whitewash bid when the Bulldogs scored a touchdown, but Anson also added a score and held a 42-7 lead going into the final frame.

Neither team could poke the ball into the end zone down the stretch.

Bearcats quarterback Wesley Lear was 10-for-18 through the air for 192 yards and a trio of touchdowns. He also ran 23 yards on four carries and scored a touchdown.

R.J. Jackson led all Anson receivers with seven catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Tyrek Hardison had a 15-yard touchdown catch.

Daquon Sturdivant toted the ball 14 times for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

Justin Ledbetter was a perfect 6-for-6 on his extra-point tries.

On defense, middle linebacker Rasheed Burns record 12 tackles — six solo and 4.5 for loss — along with a sack. Caleb Scott added nine tackles.

Marlon Lilies had a sack, while Kyonta Burns and Cencere Garris combined on a sack. Burns also had a blocked punt, while Decorian Gainey and Riley Terry each had a fumble recovery.

The Bearcats will go on the road to Sanford and put their three-game win streak on the line Friday against undefeated Lee County, 5-0, in the final non-conference game of the regular season.

Lee County, a Class 3A school that plays out of the Tri-County 6 Conference, has outscored its foes by a 231-56 margin. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.