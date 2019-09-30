Lady Bearcats’ win streak snapped at 10

The Lady Bearcats’ volleyball girls saw their 10-match winning streak stopped last week when they dropped a 3-2 decision to Rocky River Conference foe West Stanly in a thriller.

Anson High put the Lady Colts on the ropes by taking the first two games, 26-24 and 25-21, but West Stanly rallied with 25-19 and 27-25 wins to knot the match at 2-2.

In the deciding game, the Lady Colts took a 15-11 victory to seal the win.

For the Lady Bearcats, Revie Byars recorded 17 kills and 22 digs; Madison Dutton had three aces and 17 digs; Kayla Dutton had three aces; Katie Horn had two solo blocks; Kaeley Whitlock had 23 digs.

Earlier in the week, Anson extended its win streak to 10 straight with a straight-sets 3-0 win

The Lady Bearcats took the match with 25-11, 25-20 and 25-13 wins.

For Anson, Revie Byars had 13 kills, 11 digs and three aces; Madison Dutton had four aces and 11 digs; Emily Edwards had three aces; Kaeley Whitlock had 16 digs; Gracie Stinson had 12 digs.

The Lady Bearcats now reside in second place within the conference — one game behind West Stanly — with a record of 10-2 overall and 3-1 in the conference.

After a non-conference match at Concord High on Monday, Anson were scheduled to face conference opponents on Tuesday (home versus Forest Hills) and Thursday (at Montgomery Central in Troy).

