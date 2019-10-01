October 1, 2019 Anson Record Sports 0

VOLLEYBALL

***

Anson 25-25-25

Central Academy 11-20-13

***

Highlights: For Anson, Revie Byars had 13 kills, 11 digs and three aces; Madison Dutton had four aces and 11 digs; Emily Edwards had three aces; Kaeley Whitlock had 16 digs; Gracie Stinson had 12 digs.

Records: Anson 10-1, 3-0; Central Academy 4-9,0-3.

Jayvee: Anson wins, 2-0.

***

***

West Stanly 24-21-25-27-15

Anson 26-25-19-25-11

***

Highlights: For Anson, Revie Byars recorded 17 kills and 22 digs; Madison Dutton had three aces and 17 digs; Kayla Dutton had three aces; Katie Horn had two solo blocks; Kaeley Whitlock had 23 digs.

Records: Anson 10-2, 3-1; West Stanly 13-3, 4-0.

Jayvee: West Stanly won, 2-0.

***

***

Rocky River Conference

Standings

***

West Stanly … 13-3, 4-0

Anson … 10-2, 3-1

Mount Pleasant … 10-6, 3-1

Montgomery Central … 5-9, 1-3

Forest Hills … 1-8, 0-3

Central Academy … 4-9, 0-3

*****

*****

BOYS SOCCER

***

Mount Pleasant 7

Anson 1

***

Anson 0-1 — 1

Mount Pleasant 5-2 — 7

***

Records: Anson 0-8, 0-2; Mount Pleasant 4-5-1, 2-0.

***

***

Central Academy 9

Anson 0

***

Anson 0-0 — 0

Central Academy 9-0 — 9

***

Records: Anson 0-9, 0-3; Central Academy 3-10, 1-2.

***

***

Rocky River Conference

Standings

***

Forest Hills … 9-3, 3-0

Mount Pleasant … 6-5-1, 2-1

Montgomery Central … 6-4-1, 2-1

West Stanly … 6-6, 1-2

Central Academy … 3-10, 1-2

Anson … 0-9, 0-3

*****

*****

FOOTBALL

***

Lee County 32

Anson 25

***

Anson 6-7-6-6 — 25

Lee County 7-0-13-12 — 32

***

Records: Anson 3-3; Lee County 6-0.

Next: Anson will open Rocky River Conference play at home versus Montgomery Central on Friday at 7:30 p.m.