VOLLEYBALL
***
Anson 25-25-25
Central Academy 11-20-13
***
Highlights: For Anson, Revie Byars had 13 kills, 11 digs and three aces; Madison Dutton had four aces and 11 digs; Emily Edwards had three aces; Kaeley Whitlock had 16 digs; Gracie Stinson had 12 digs.
Records: Anson 10-1, 3-0; Central Academy 4-9,0-3.
Jayvee: Anson wins, 2-0.
***
***
West Stanly 24-21-25-27-15
Anson 26-25-19-25-11
***
Highlights: For Anson, Revie Byars recorded 17 kills and 22 digs; Madison Dutton had three aces and 17 digs; Kayla Dutton had three aces; Katie Horn had two solo blocks; Kaeley Whitlock had 23 digs.
Records: Anson 10-2, 3-1; West Stanly 13-3, 4-0.
Jayvee: West Stanly won, 2-0.
***
***
Rocky River Conference
Standings
***
West Stanly … 13-3, 4-0
Anson … 10-2, 3-1
Mount Pleasant … 10-6, 3-1
Montgomery Central … 5-9, 1-3
Forest Hills … 1-8, 0-3
Central Academy … 4-9, 0-3
*****
*****
BOYS SOCCER
***
Mount Pleasant 7
Anson 1
***
Anson 0-1 — 1
Mount Pleasant 5-2 — 7
***
Records: Anson 0-8, 0-2; Mount Pleasant 4-5-1, 2-0.
***
***
Central Academy 9
Anson 0
***
Anson 0-0 — 0
Central Academy 9-0 — 9
***
Records: Anson 0-9, 0-3; Central Academy 3-10, 1-2.
***
***
Rocky River Conference
Standings
***
Forest Hills … 9-3, 3-0
Mount Pleasant … 6-5-1, 2-1
Montgomery Central … 6-4-1, 2-1
West Stanly … 6-6, 1-2
Central Academy … 3-10, 1-2
Anson … 0-9, 0-3
*****
*****
FOOTBALL
***
Lee County 32
Anson 25
***
Anson 6-7-6-6 — 25
Lee County 7-0-13-12 — 32
***
Records: Anson 3-3; Lee County 6-0.
Next: Anson will open Rocky River Conference play at home versus Montgomery Central on Friday at 7:30 p.m.