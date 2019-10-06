SCOREBOARD

VOLLEYBALL

Anson 25-25-25

Concord 22-18-13

Highlights: For Anson, Revie Byars had 11 kills and 14 digs; Kaeley Whitlock had 10 kills and 18 digs; Mallory Sikes had five aces; Madison Dutton had four aces, 25 assists and 14 digs; Katie Horne had four solo blocks.

Records: Anson 11-2, 3-1; Concord 4-11; 3-5

Jayvee: Not reported.

Anson 25-25-25

Forest Hills 15-20-21

Highlights: For Anson, Revie Byars had 15 kills; Kaeley Whitlock had three aces and nine digs; Madison Dutton had three aces and 21 assists; Gracie Stinson had 11 digs.

Records: Anson 12-2; 4-1; Forest Hills 2-10; 0-5

Jayvee: Anson wins, 25-18 and 25-14

Montgomery Central 25-25-29

Anson 18-11-27

Highlights: For Anson, Revie Byars had 11 kills and three aces; Gracie Stinson had 19 digs; Madison Dutton had 14 digs and 21 assists; Kaeley Whitlock had 13 digs.

Records: Anson 12-3, 4-2; Montgomery Central 7-10, 3-3.

BOYS SOCCER

West Stanly 8

Anson 2

Records: Anson 0-10, 0-4; West Stanly 7-7,2-2