Lady Bearcats serve up 2-1 week

After suffering a Rocky River Conference loss the week before that ended the Lady Bearcats’ 10-match win streak, Anson High got back into the “W” column last week with a 3-0 non-conference, road win against Concord.

Revie Byars and Kaeley Whitlock led the Lady Bearcats, combining for 21 kills and 32 digs. Mallory Sikes powered five aces in the win, while Madison Dutton recorded four aces, 25 assists and 14 digs. Katie Horne led the defense for Anson with four solo blocks.

The Lady Bearcats shook off the Lady Spiders in the first game, 25-22, then easily took the match with a 25-18 and 25-13 sweep.

Getting back into conference action, Anson moved to 4-1 in the standings with a three-game sweep of Forest Hills by the scores of 25-15, 25-20 and 25-21.

Byars tallied 15 kills in the match, while Whitlock put up three aces and nine digs for Anson. Dutton also smoked a trio of aces and added 21 assists, while Gracie Stinson had 11 digs over the three games.

In last week’s final match, the Lady Bearcats ran into a buzz saw in the form of conference foe Montgomery Central, falling to the Lady Timberwolves 3-0.

Montgomery Central opened the match with a 25-18 win, followed up with a 25-11 win to take a 2-0 lead.

Anson fought back in the third game, but came up short in a 29-27 loss that sealed the match for Montgomery Central.

The Lady Bearcats are 12-3 overall this season and 4-2 in the conference.

After a conference match against Mount Pleasant on Monday and a non-conference match against Red Springs on Tuesday, Anson High will host Central Academy in a conference natch on Thursday.

Whip Forest Hills, fall to Montgomery Central in conference