FOOTBALL
Anson 56
Montgomery Central 7
Montgomery 7-0-0-0 — 7
Anson 7-28-14-7
Highlights: For Anson, Daquon Sturdivant rushed for 122 yards and four touchdowns; Wesley Lear was 15-for-23 through the air for 250 yards and three touchdowns; Tyrek Hardison had five catches for 118 yards and the trio of TDs; R.J. Jackson had four receptions for 51 yards and a TD; Darren Harrington had 10 total tackles, including five solo and 4.5 sacks; Cencere Garris had 3.5 tackles for a loss; Caleb Scott had 2.5 tackles for loss; Marlon Liles and Kyonta Burns each had two tackles for loss; Rasheed Burns had a fumble recovery; Justin Ledbetter was 8-for-8 on points after.
Records: Anson 4-3, 1-0; Montgomery Central 2-5, 0-1
Next: Anson will go on the road for a conference game at Mount Pleasant on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Jayvee: Anson wins, 20-6.
VOLLEYBALL
Mount Pleasant 25-18-22-25-15
Anson 23-25-25-22-11
Highlights: None reported
Record: Anson 12-3, 4-3; Mount Pleasant 12-7, 5-2
Anson 3
Red Springs 0
Highlights: None reported
Records: Anson 13-4; Red Springs 2-13
BOYS SOCCER
Forest Hills 9
Anson 0
***
Forest Hills 8-1 — 9
Anson 0-0 — 0
Highlights: None reported
Records: Anson 0-11, 0-5; Forest Hills 12-3, 4-0
Monroe 9
Anson 0
Monroe 2-7 — 9
Anson 0-0 — 0
Highlights: None reported
Records: Anson 0-12; Monroe 9-7, 3-5