October 14, 2019 Anson Record Sports 0

FOOTBALL

***

Anson 56

Montgomery Central 7

***

Montgomery 7-0-0-0 — 7

Anson 7-28-14-7

***

Highlights: For Anson, Daquon Sturdivant rushed for 122 yards and four touchdowns; Wesley Lear was 15-for-23 through the air for 250 yards and three touchdowns; Tyrek Hardison had five catches for 118 yards and the trio of TDs; R.J. Jackson had four receptions for 51 yards and a TD; Darren Harrington had 10 total tackles, including five solo and 4.5 sacks; Cencere Garris had 3.5 tackles for a loss; Caleb Scott had 2.5 tackles for loss; Marlon Liles and Kyonta Burns each had two tackles for loss; Rasheed Burns had a fumble recovery; Justin Ledbetter was 8-for-8 on points after.

Records: Anson 4-3, 1-0; Montgomery Central 2-5, 0-1

Next: Anson will go on the road for a conference game at Mount Pleasant on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Jayvee: Anson wins, 20-6.

*****

*****

VOLLEYBALL

***

Mount Pleasant 25-18-22-25-15

Anson 23-25-25-22-11

***

Highlights: None reported

Record: Anson 12-3, 4-3; Mount Pleasant 12-7, 5-2

***

***

Anson 3

Red Springs 0

***

Highlights: None reported

Records: Anson 13-4; Red Springs 2-13

*****

*****

BOYS SOCCER

***

Forest Hills 9

Anson 0

***

Forest Hills 8-1 — 9

Anson 0-0 — 0

***

Highlights: None reported

Records: Anson 0-11, 0-5; Forest Hills 12-3, 4-0

***

***

Monroe 9

Anson 0

***

Monroe 2-7 — 9

Anson 0-0 — 0

***

Highlights: None reported

Records: Anson 0-12; Monroe 9-7, 3-5