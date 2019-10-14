Sturdivant, defense lead Bearcats to 56-7 win

Daquon Sturdivant rushed for four touchdowns and closed in on 1,000 yards for the season, leading the Anson Bearcats to a 56-6 thumping of Montgomery Central in the team’s Rocky River Conference opener on Friday.

The win improved Anson to 4-3 overall and 1-0 in the conference.

The two teams traded touchdowns in the first quarter before Anson went on a 49-0 run from the second quarter on. The Bearcats thoroughly dominated the game, holding the Timberwolves to just 89 yards of offense and holding a 23-8 advantage in first downs.

Sturdivant rushed for 112 yards on just 12 carries and now stands at 946 yards on 110 carries for the season. Isiah Sturdivant gained 39 yards on six carries and scored one touchdown for the Bearcats.

Quarterback Wesley Lear was 15-for-23 through the air for 250 yards and three touchdowns — two to Tyrek Hardison and one to R.J. Jackson. Lear finished the game with a 141.3 quarterback rating.

On the receiving end, Hardison had five catches for 118 yards and the trio of TDs; Jackson had four receptions for 51 yards and the score; Shamond Ingram had two catches for 51 yards; Daquon Sturdivant had two catches for 25 yards; Jalen Marshall had two catches for 5 yards.

Darren Harrington led Anson on defense with 10 total tackles, including five solo and 4.5 sacks. Cencere Garris had 3.5 tackles for a loss; Caleb Scott had 2.5 tackles for loss; Marlon Liles and Kyonta Burns each had two tackles for loss. In all, the Bearcats had 16 tackles for loss against Montgomery Central, including nine sacks. Rasheed Burns had a fumble recovery.

Justin Ledbetter was 8-for-8 on points after.

If there was a down side for the Bearcats, it was evident in penalties, where Anson was flagged for 11 penalties for 115 yards.

The Bearcats will go on the road Friday for a conference tilt at 2-5 Mount Pleasant. The game will be the Tigers’ conference opener, with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m.

https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSturdivant.jpg