Anson Middle hoops drops two at Hamlet

By: Staff report
HAMLET — With the suspension of home athletics for local teams last week in the aftermath of a tragic shooting that shook the community, there wasn’t a full schedule of games.

Anson Middle School boys and girls basketball teams did get to compete at Hamlet on Thursday.

In the girls matchup, Anson’s late comeback was staved off by Hamlet in a tough, 26-19 loss.

Massey led Anson with nine points, five of which came in a tense fourth period that saw the visitors close the gap and outscore the Lady Red Rams, 7-4 in the frame.

Lady Red Rams (5-2) guard Orena Drake finished with a team-high nine points, five of which came in the second period. Drake’s offense helped the team take a 14-6 advantage at halftime.

Backcourt teammate Ryelan Lyerly added eight points, including five in the third quarter to help extend the lead.

On the boys side, Anson couldn’t overcome the long-range shooting from Hamlet, losing 55-31.

Hamlet (5-2) converted a season-high eight 3-pointers, led by point guard Javian Drake who was a perfect 4 of 4 from beyond the arch and led the group with 16 points.

David McNair helped lead the offensive charge with 12 points, while Jordan Bostick drew favorable attention from the coaching staff, finishing with eight points in his first start of the season.

On defense, the Red Rams were back to wreaking havoc, forcing Anson into 41 turnovers.

Jamarion led Anson with nine points in the loss.

