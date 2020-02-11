Registration now open for adult hoops league

By: Staff report

WADESBORO — Registration has officially opened for Anson County Parks & Recreation Men’s Industrial Basketball League.

Interested teams can visit the Anson County Parks & Recreation office located at 845 Airport Road to register. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 5 p.m.

All players must be 18 years old or over and have to register as a team. Everyone is also required to show a check stub or proof of employment.

Teams must have a minimum of six players and a maximum of 10. Registration can also be completed on the parks and recreation website: www.co.anson.nc.us., where teams can fill out a registration form and send it to us by email/text.

For more information contact: Jeff Waisner (704) 695-2550, Wendell Small (704) 695-2782 or Allen Jackson (704) 694-5751.

