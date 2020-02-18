Anson Middle School wrestlers win conference tournament.

February 18, 2020 Anson Record Sports 0
By: By Tangula Diggs - Contributor
-

Last season, the Anson Middle School wrestling program turned a new leaf as they hired new head coach Brandon Smith. Furthermore, for the first time ever, AMS wrestling program was adopted by an athletic conference, which was the Southeastern Middle School Athletic Conference. During the 2018-2019 campaign, AMS wrestling program managed to compile an 11-1 record while securing the acknowledgment of being regular season conference champions. However, due to an array of challenges off the mat, the Bearcats failed to win the conference tournament by half a point to Richmond County.

As we fast-forward to this season, 2019-2020, Anson Middle School wrestling program had one dream in mind, which was to become undisputed conference champions. All season long, it was stated that they had “unfinished business” and this was a “revenge season.” As the season transpired, AMS managed to go undefeated in the regular season, capturing their second straight regular season conference championship. Furthermore, their dreams became their reality when they successfully won the conference tournament this past weekend, hosted by Richmond County. Fourteen out of eighteen starters managed to place top three in their respective weight division.

Third place finishers includes the following: Xyterrion Ledbetter, Emmanuel Chambers, Jesse James and Travis Walls. Second place finishers includes the following: Jackson Stinson, Tiyon Allen, Stanley Parker, Marquel Wall, Jeffrey Willoughby and Dequaris Ratliff. Lastly, the AMS wrestlers that placed first are listed as the following: Christian Taylor, Jamare Leak, Kevin Graham and Dasione Owens. After taking everything into perspective, it truly was a fairy tale ending and Hollywood could not have written a better script.

https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_IMG-6651.jpg

By Tangula Diggs

Contributor