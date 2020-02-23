Burns places 5th at states

February 22, 2020 Anson Record Sports 0
By: Staff report
Courtesy photo| NCHSAA Anson’s Kyonta Burns, far left, stands on the podium after winning fifth place in the 160-pounds division of the state tournament on Saturday in Greensboro. -

GREENSBORO — Anson High wrestlers Kyonta Burns and Ethan Emrich competed in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A Individual State Championships on Friday and Saturday.

Burns (41-5) led the way with a fifth-place victory during the two-day event held at Greensboro Coliseum.

Despite an opening-round loss to Grayson Cannon (East Lincoln) on Friday by way of pin at the 3:38 mark, Burns would recover in the consolation bracket with a pin at the 1:10 mark over Grayson Parker (East Henderson).

That set up a match with Harley Scronce (West Lincoln) in the next round, in which Burns collected another win by fall. Burns matched with Alex Espinosa-Johnson (North Pitt), winning by way of a 9-6 decision to set up a meeting with Elijah Swinson (North Lenoir) for a chance to advance to the third-place match.

Though Swinson would top Burns with a 3-0 decision, the Bearcats standout rebounded in the fifth-place match, scoring a 9-2 decision over Casey Bolick (Bunker Hill).

On Friday, Emrich (37-8) scored a first-round, 10-1 mid-decision over Justin Richardson (North Johnston), then dropped a close 7-4 decision against Brady Ross (Catawba) in the second round.

Emrich’s season came to an end on Saturday, forfeiting his match against Martin Tucker.

