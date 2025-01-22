Courtesy photo

Courtesy photo

<p>Nyjel Graham backed up the beautiful voice of Telesha Rae “Sunshine” Heilig on the saxophone during the HOLLA! Development Center’s annual Jazzy Night held in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.</p>

Nyjel Graham backed up the beautiful voice of Telesha Rae “Sunshine” Heilig on the saxophone during the HOLLA! Development Center’s annual Jazzy Night held in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Nyjel Graham backed up the beautiful voice of Telesha Rae “Sunshine” Heilig on the saxophone during the HOLLA! Development Center’s annual Jazzy Night held in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.