•Anson County Farmer’s Market is now open and will run every Saturday from May 25th to September 28th, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

•On Thursday, June 6, at 10:30 a.m., the Early Childhood Resource Center located at 115 E. Martin St., is hosting Bilingual Story time with Noelia Chumpitaz

•On Saturday, June 15th, Anson County will celebrate Juneteenth from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. outside the Anson County Courthouse

•On Saturday, June 29th, Uptown Wadesboro’s Summer Jam will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. in uptown Wadesboro

•The HMOC will soon be holding their annual Back to School Car Show at the City Reach Community Center from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 3rd.

•Marketing Madness Summer Camp at Anson High School Room C-2 from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., June 10-13.

•Agriculture Summer Camp at Anson High School from 8:30 a.m.until 3 p.m. on June 10-13

•Sunny Keez and the Summer Camp begins July 16, 17 and 18, or Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and will operate on the same days the following week. There are 20 to 25 spots available, and the camp will be held at HOLLA! Development Center

•Volunteers needed for the Town of Wadesboro’s 1st annual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 15th, from 9 AM- 3 PM.

We are asking volunteers to arrive at 8:30 AM. We will have two shifts available, from 8:30 AM until 12:00 PM and 12:00 PM until 3:30 PM, you can choose both shifts together. You will need on event day:

-Wear a New Rural Project t-shirt (If you don’t have an NRP t-shirt, one will be provided to you.)

-Wear comfortable walking shoes

-Water bottles and tents will be available, but you may want to bring a chair.

-A change-maker attitude

•The Gatewood Brothers Perform at the Hampton B Allen Library on June 10 from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM, enjoy this free public event featuring our CEO singing with his brothers.

•The Black Voters Matter ‘Big Bus Tour’ Arrives on June 12 starting at Anson Station at 11:00 AM for a rally and ending at the HOLLA! Center at 2:00 PM for a final rally and delicious food.