Wadesboro Police Chief Chewning is proud to announce that I.N. Cash has been sworn in as a patrolman with the Wadesboro Police Department. Formerly of the Marshville Police Department, Ptl. Cash comes to Wadesboro as a very experienced officer.

Little Miss Las Amigas 2024 Crowned in Annual Pageant MORVEN — The Morven Chapter of Las Amigas, Incorporated, held its thirty-seventh annual Little Miss Las Amigas Pageant in Morven on Saturday afternoon, May 18, 2024 at 3:00 p. m. at Morven Elementary School. Avianna Borden was crowned Little Miss Las Amigas 2024. Avianna is the daughter of Mr. Timothy Borden and Ms. Quinea Hudson of Wadesboro, N. C. She is 6 years old and attends Peachland-Polkton Elementary School where she is a rising first grader. She is a member of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church. Las Amigas member, Judy Simon, sponsored Little Miss Avianna Borden.

Town of Wadesboro holds inaugural Juneteenth celebration WADESBORO — A solemn opening to Wadesboro’s first Juneteenth celebration, Francis Scott Key’s “National Anthem” rang out from the Wadesboro Courthouse at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 15.

Commissioners to forgo July’s first meeting ANSON — The Anson County Board of Commissioners will have one Regular Board meeting for the month of July. This meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at its regular time of 6:00 p.m.

Bluegrass Jam comes to Wadesboro WADESBORO — Hampton B. Allen Library will host its first Acoustic Bluegrass Jam Session on Thursday, June 13th from 6:30-8:30pm in the Little Theater (library lower level). The Jam Session, led by Randy Collins, is open to all ages and skill levels. Musicians, singers, and spectators are welcome. Participants who are 12 years of age or younger will need to be accompanied by an adult. This is a free event and open to the public. The jam session will be held twice each month on the second and fourth Thursdays. After June 13, the next jam session will be held on June 27.

Anson County celebrates excellence in education ANSON — The Anson County School District is honoring a bevy of qualified educators coming into the 2024-2025 school year.

Memorial Service to Honor Ingram – Poplar Spring Historical Cemetery BURNSVILLE — Concern citizens from the Burnsville community and Poplar Spring Baptist Church gathered to pay special tribute on May 29th at 10:00 a.m., to honor the life and military services of Enlisted Golen Maryan Ingram. The Memorial Service honored and commemorated Golen M. Ingram for his time served in the U.S.A. Army. In 1944 Golen M. Ingram an African American male was drafted into the USA Military and vigorously fought in battle in WWII until August of 1945. After being drafted to serve in the U.S. A. Military in the year 1944, he never returned home alive. On Ingram’s Military Grave Marker the imprinted letters and numbers are FFGT DET. TEC 51226 Engr – WWII. Golen M. Ingram was born July 25, 1911 in the White Store Community of Anson County. He died in battle in WWII on August 12, 1945.

Nearly unanimous, Commissioners approve 11% raise in COLA for county employees ANSON — Successfully bringing Anson County’s budget audits up to date, commissioners turned to tackling COLA raises at their Budget Workshop held on Monday, July 3rd.

Law Enforcement Agencies Actively Searching For Attempted Murder Suspect UNION — The Monroe Police Department, Union County Sheriff’s Office, and additional law enforcement agencies are actively searching for a murder suspect who fled their custody prior to his booking on the night of Friday, May 31.

What is the summer solstice? Many people anxiously await the first day of summer and look forward to activities that are tailor-made for warm weather. The first day of summer is known as the summer solstice, which marks the official start of astronomical summer. The solstice features more hours of daylight than any day of the year, according to Space.com. The next summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere occurs on June 20, 2024 (the Southern Hemisphere celebrates the solstice on December 21, 2024).