Wadesboro Police Chief Chewning is proud to announce that I.N. Cash has been sworn in as a patrolman with the Wadesboro Police Department. Formerly of the Marshville Police Department, Ptl. Cash comes to Wadesboro as a very experienced officer. Submitted to the Record

