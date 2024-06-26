WADESBORO — The nondescript brick building with green shutters on South Green St. hides a brightly decorated shop brimming with spools of yarn in every imagined color, crafting ideas galore, and fabrics, striped and pattern, to tickle the imagination behind its doors. A wonderland of creativity, Studio 256 is the perfect place to hold a children’s summer Arts and Crafts Camp, as owner Heather Edwards has done for the past few summers.

Edwards says the week-long camp is important to her because, “It keeps kids busy… they learn old school skills and how to create using what we find at home.”

To that end, Edwards proudly displays her campers artwork from throughout the week. Stretching out before her is a jumble of creativity, Christmas decorations using backyard sticks and pipe cleaners, artichoke candelabras, and macrame angels.

Edwards shares campers are eagerly anticipating making cinnamon scented pine cone wreaths.

“I gathered the pine cones, boiled them in cinnamon to infuse the scent, and we plan to make wreaths later,” says Edwards, gently nudging a nearby box of pine cones, causing spicy notes of cinnamon to shoot into the air.

Other activities enjoyed by campers during the week include making granny square bandannas, Christmas stars, and potato stamps designed using cookie cutters pressed into the potatoes. The fancied up spuds were then used to add further decorating pizzazz to cards made earlier by the campers.

As has come to be expected by campers over the years, Studio 256’s hosted Arts and Crafts Summer Camp closes on Friday June 21 with a big celebration.

If you missed out on this year’s Arts and Crafts Camp, Edwards says not to worry, “We will be hosting a Paint Camp August 5-19.”

Contact Studio 256 for more information on the Paint Camp or other exciting upcoming crafting events at (704) 507-1160.