Summer fun reduces stress We’ve often heard the phrase “care-free days of summer.” For many of us, though, that phrase is just an old wives’ tale as we are consumed, even in summer, by the hectic rigors of family and job responsibilities.

•Agape Fellowship Church welcomes you to come “Worship With Us” on first and third Sundays at 8:30 a.m. featuring Apostle Joel Briley Sr. and Overseer Barbara Briley, “Love is who we are and praise is what we do!”

WADESBORO — Uptown Wadesboro Inc. presented a 2024 Summer Jam, or early Independence Day celebration, brimming with live music, lots of vendor treats, family fun, and fireworks.

Lessons learned through basketball ROCKINGHAM — This week, the sounds of basketballs dribbling in skill building drills and shoe leather pounding the court filled the East Rockingham Elementary School gymnasium during the fourth annual C.H.U.R.C.H Summer Basketball Camp. Sponsored by Coach Chellia Nelson, the camp has seen their success and participation numbers increase with each new camp season.

Studio 256’s Arts and Crafts Camp a resounding success WADESBORO — The nondescript brick building with green shutters on South Green St. hides a brightly decorated shop brimming with spools of yarn in every imagined color, crafting ideas galore, and fabrics, striped and pattern, to tickle the imagination behind its doors. A wonderland of creativity, Studio 256 is the perfect place to hold a children’s summer Arts and Crafts Camp, as owner Heather Edwards has done for the past few summers.

Local author directs first movie ANSON — Local author Irene Harrington is trying her hand at a different form of media, the silver screen.

Two local cheer squads progress to nationals ANSON — On June 9th, 2024, 14 young ladies on two Anson County squads- KEA- traveled to Campbell University and competed in the State Competition with cheerleaders from Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina. Xtreme Intensity, our national winners from last year have remained undefeated since 2023. They won the State competition this year and worked extremely hard. The newly formed Xtreme Starz squad won second place and they also will be traveling to Nationals. We look forward to two teams bringing home the National Titles in Cheerleading this year.

Understanding Juneteenth Like many Americans you may not be aware of the historical significance of June 19, 1986. You may have heard it suggested that Juneteenth should replace July 4 as the nation’s Independence Day or have wondered if only African Americans’ can celebrate the holiday.

Arrest made Thursday on Sunday’s murder in Wadesboro WADESBORO — On Sunday June 16, the Wadesboro Police Department responded to Camden Rd. following a report of gunshots fired in the area.

Library holds first Bluegrass Jam Session of the summer WADESBORO — The lively twang of Bluegrass music filled Hampton B. Allen Library’s little theater on Thursday, June 13 for the start of the library’s summer Bluegrass Jam Sessions.