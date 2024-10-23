<p>Representing THE EBONY DRAGONS Josha Greene, 1<sup>st</sup> place in Traditional Weapons 2<sup>nd</sup> in Kata, and 3<sup>rd</sup> in fighting at the Martial Games Karate Championships held in Myrtle Beach, SC September 14th, 2024.</p> <p>Provided courtesy of the Ebony Dragons</p>

