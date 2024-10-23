Home Top Stories Top Stories October 23, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Representing THE EBONY DRAGONS Josha Greene, 1st place in Traditional Weapons 2nd in Kata, and 3rd in fighting at the Martial Games Karate Championships held in Myrtle Beach, SC September 14th, 2024. Provided courtesy of the Ebony Dragons ❮ ❯ Representing THE EBONY DRAGONS Josha Greene, 1st place in Traditional Weapons 2nd in Kata, and 3rd in fighting at the Martial Games Karate Championships held in Myrtle Beach, SC September 14th, 2024. Wadesboro clear sky enter location 15.6 ° C 15.6 ° 15.6 ° 77 % 0kmh 0 % Wed 26 ° Thu 24 ° Fri 24 ° Sat 27 ° Sun 19 °