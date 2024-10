“I love when they [Vineyard at the Old Place] do these events. I always come for the music and time with friends,” said Ashli Sheppard.

Always drawing a crowd, the fifth annual Fall Vendor Fest and Music Concert at the Vineyard at the Old Place winery and event venue space was “Wonderful and relaxing,” for frequent attendee Pam Deese.

“I love when they [Vineyard at the Old Place] do these events. I always come for the music and time with friends,” said Ashli Sheppard.