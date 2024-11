WADESBORO — The Ebony Dragons Martial Arts Academy School of Karate hosted their 11th “Enter The Dragons Championship Tournament” on Oct. 5, at Wadesboro Middle School. All the students did an outstanding job in representing their rightful belt color.

Pictured are Parker Brown, Addison Jarrell, Tina Andronovich and Joshua Green, Master Ronnie Covington and Sensei Denise Watkins.

Not pictured is Lorenzo Hubbard.