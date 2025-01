The Ebony Dragons Martial Arts Academy Competition team finished the year with two members becoming the 2024 National Champion. In the Black Belt Division is Lorenzo Hubbard (not pictured) placed first in Open Weapons Kata. Pictured here is Master Ronnie Covington along with Addison Jarrell who won first in the 8 & 9 year old Intermediate Division. Addison placed first in Traditional Kata, Traditional Weapons Kata, and Sparring.