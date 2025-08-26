WADESBORO — On August 21, the Wadesboro Police Department responded to Oak Hill apartments in Wadesboro following a report of a motor vehicle accident. When officers arrived, they found the driver of the vehicle had already left the scene.

After a brief investigation, law enforcement identified the driver as Asia Hailey.

On August 23, Hailey was arrested and charged with Reckless Driving, Hit and Run, Leaving Scene of Accident with Property Damage, Fictitious Registration, and No Liability Insurance.

Hailey was processed in the Anson County Jail under a $6,000 secure bond.