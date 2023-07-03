Community this morning — if it has not happened yet — there comes a time in all of our lives we find ourselves right here.

Needing a miracle.

When all human efforts have been exhausted, and nobody and nothing can do us any good, we will make the statement that will lead us to the church doors.

However, this is not a point that anyone wants to reach because when we find ourselves here, our situation becomes desperate. The word desperate means “feeling, showing, or involving a hopeless sense that a situation is so bad as to be impossible to deal with.” Perhaps, someone is stuck in a desperate situation right now, and their prayer this morning is for a miracle, a way out of the pit they’re in. I feel you. Only a miracle will do.

Many of us have been caught off guard by life and its untimely circumstances. Our first instinct is to try and handle it ourselves when this happens because we think that we are smart and strong enough to do it on our own. There’s nothing wrong with that, for God gave us wisdom, knowledge and the ability to think and act for ourselves. But there comes a time when things spiral out of our control. When that happens, we don’t know what to do.

This is the perfect time for God to speak to us, for when we are at our weakest, we come to a place where we must depend on him entirely. However, some of us don’t trust Him as we should when we believe we can do things independently. We don’t lean and depend on Him when we feel we can handle a situation or it’s within our control, like the woman with the issue of blood who had spent all that she had. She went from doctor to doctor, and instead of getting better, she got worse. She came to a place where she needed a miracle and got one.

The Bible is full of people like her who needed a miracle and got one. The widow of Na-in, who was on her way to bury her only son, was in a funeral procession to the grave, and many people were with her, but Jesus stopped the funeral procession, touched the boy, and he sat up from his coffin and began to speak (Luke 7:12-15). The little girl who died at 12 years old, and Jesus took her by the hand and said unto her, arise. And she came back to life and walked (Mark 5:22-42). Notice that in both situations, we are dealing with children. The only boy of a widow died, and possibly the only daughter of a ruler died: it doesn’t get any worse than that, and both needed a miracle. It was beyond any human effort to help them.

But this encourages us because this shows that man’s limits are God’s opportunities. It shows us something else, too: It doesn’t matter how dead your situation is because God can resurrect that which is dead back to life! If he did it for those people in the Bible, he can do it for you. Praise our God. Don’t let Satan tell you that your situation is dead and there’s no hope; talk back to him and let him know that even if it is dead, you serve a God that can resurrect your situation.

Friends, we all know that God is a miracle worker. Some of us have experienced one. Our God can do the impossible. There is nothing too hard for God when it works for our good and His glory (Gen. 18:14). But what is a miracle? How do we define the word “Miracle?” A miracle is that for which there is no human explanation.” Nobody can deny that it is a miracle. A miracle is beyond man’s ability”…whereas if God doesn’t do it, it won’t get done.” When it’s out of Man’s control, a miracle is a “God thing.” Doubters can’t deny it. Atheists can’t explain it. It is beyond the shadow of a doubt that it came from God.

A man came to Jesus and brought his son, who had a dumb, evil spirit (Mark 9:17-27). This demon cast the boy into the fire and water. He wallowed on the ground and foamed at the mouth. This was this father’s only son, and nothing affects us like when one of our children is afflicted. We can feel his pain, to see your son tormented by an evil and dumb spirit, and there is nothing that you can do. This spirit that possessed this boy deprived him of his speech and hearing. It also caused him to have violent seizures, which were symptomatic of epilepsy. He was in bad shape: he needed a miracle.

Friends, don’t let the devil tell you that it’s over. Don’t let him tell you that nothing will change, that it will always be this way, and that your situation is impossible to fix. If you need a miracle this morning, bring your problems and cares to Jesus and throw them at his feet. Have faith that he can fix it.