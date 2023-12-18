BOBBY GENE WHISNANT

MINT HILL —Bobby Gene Whisnant, 92, of Mint Hill, NC, passed away Sunday, December 10, 2023, at Novant Matthews.

Bobby, the eldest of five children, was born Friday, November 13, 1931, in Salisbury, NC, to the late Everette and Elizabeth Elliotte Whisnant, and grew up at Ellis Crossroads.

Bobby was an Honor Graduate of Spencer High School and Cum Laude Graduate of Catawba College where he was a member of Sigma Pi Alpha Fraternity. He completed Graduate work at Duke University and UNC Chapel Hill. I

n 1954, he met the Love of his life Carol Newton. They were married in 1958 at Deep Springs Baptist Church in Peachland, NC. Bobby and Carol celebrated 65 years of marriage August 24, 2023.

Bobby was a Public School Educator, beginning his career as a Teacher in Anson and Union Counties. In Charlotte-Mecklenburg, he served as an Elementary School Principal for 28 years, culminating his career with the opening of Reedy Creek Elementary School prior to his retirement.

In 1979, Bobby was elected as a Mint Hill Town Commissioner and served on the Town Council for 18 consecutive years. He also served as Mayor Pro Tem for the Town of Mint Hill.

Upon his retirement, Bobby was a dedicated Caregiver for his Parents until their deaths. His active retirement eventually spanned 33 years, nearly as long as his 36-year career. Bobby was a longtime member of Blair Road United Methodist Church where he served as an Usher, Trustee, and as a Member of the Staff Parish Committee. In addition, he was a faithful member of the Hannon Sunday School Class and the Young at Heart Senior Adult Group.

Bobby cherished Family and making memories throughout the years with Camping Trips, weekend visits to the Family Farm in Mount Pleasant, NC, vacations to Florida and Badin Lake, and long stays at the Family Beach House on Oak Island, NC. Throughout the years, the Whisnant Family gathered together to celebrate special occasions and Holidays. Christmas was Bobby’s favorite time of year. He enjoyed the festivities of Christmas, and especially the meaning behind Christmas. Grandsons, always Bobby’s pride and joy, will serve as Pallbearers.

A Celebration of Life service was held at 2 PM, Friday December 15, 2023, at Blair Road United Methodist Church. Entombment followed the service at Sunset Memory Gardens Mausoleum.

In addition to his parents, Bobby was predeceased by his infant sister Brenda Elizabeth and his brother Carlton Whisnant. Survivors include his loving wife, Carol Newton Whisnant, four children, Cynthia Whisnant Brasher and her husband Craig of Fayetteville, NC; Merritt Whisnant and his wife Debbie of Harrisburg, NC; Tyndall Whisnant and his girlfriend Wendy Santana of Durham, NC; and Phillip Whisnant of Los Angeles, CA; four grandsons, Dylan Whisnant, Caleb Whisnant, Tyler Whisnant, and Garrett Whisnant. In addition, Bobby is survived by two sisters, Joan W. Owen of Matthews, NC, and Margaret W. Tinsley and her husband Jerry of Brevard, NC, one sister-in-law, Frances Newton Hornback of Alton, MO, and a special cousin, Garry Watkins of Salisbury, NC.

Memorials may be made to Blair Road United Methodist Church, 9135 Blair Road, Mint Hill, NC, 28227. Arrangements are by Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home. To share memories, photos and condolences, please visit Bobby’s online memorial at www.LoweNeddoFuneralHome.com Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, and Friend – Bobby was dearly loved, and he will be dearly missed. “It’s not goodbye forever. It’s see you later.”