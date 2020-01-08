January 7, 2020 Anson Record Uncategorized 0
The Wadesboro Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying the person in these photos. He is wanted for questioning in an armed robbery of the Hot Spot in Wadesboro. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Wadesboro Police Department at 704-694-2167.

https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Wanted.jpg

https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_wanted2.jpg