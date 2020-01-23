Young Professionals Anson 2020 Kick-Off

Logo for Anson County Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals group. -

Have you heard about the 2020 kick-off of the Anson County Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professional Anson group?! Join us at Oliver’s Restaurant on Thursday, February 20th starting at 5:30 p.m. to learn about joining the group!

YP Anson’s MISSION is to provide an environment for individuals between the ages of 21 to 39 to meet and develop both socially and professionally.

Their VISION is to be an organization that brings young professionals together through the hosting of networking and developmental opportunities throughout the year. They will be an avenue for attracting and retaining new young professionals to the Anson County area through these events. They will be a voice in the community for the young professionals in Anson County and will foster a collaborative relationship between the Anson County Chamber of Commerce and area businesses.

YP Anson takes pride in being the voice of the local young professionals and working with the community to plan for a better future for tomorrow’s young professionals.

By Shelby Emrich Contributor

To learn more about the kick-off or becoming a member, please contact Shelby Emrich at semrich@ansoncountychamber.org or by calling 704.694.4181.

