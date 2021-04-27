ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Health Department reported the 93rd COVID-19-related death of a county resident Tuesday, the first such death reported since March 10. This 48-day gap in deaths is the second longest gap of the entire pandemic, the longest coming between the second and third deaths on April 16 and June 1, respectively.

The 93 COVID-19-related deaths in the county have ranged in age from 31 to 95. A further breakdown of the deaths indicate: 17 African American females, 12 African American males, two “other race” females, one “other race” male, two Hispanic females, two Native American males, 28 Caucasian females and 29 Caucasian males. Sixty-six of the deceased have died in a hospital, 23 have died at another healthcare facility and four have died outside of a hospital or healthcare facility setting. The age ranges for the deceased are as follows:

Age Range:

• 30-39: 1

• 50-59: 10

• 60-69: 27

• 70-79: 29

• 80 & up: 26

Free Covid-19 testing is being offered at Richmond County Health Department (back parking lot-behind building) located at 127 Caroline Street in Rockingham, North Carolina. Anyone seeking testing should enter the Greene Street entrance and follow signs to the back of building to testing center. The times available are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

These tests do not require a patient to be experiencing symptoms, to have a doctor’s note, nor to have insurance. The wait time for results is roughly the same as the wait following a test with FirstHealth.

Getting vaccinated

Anyone age 18 and over that the Moderna two-dose vaccine and Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine are available by appointment by calling 910-417-3030. A special vaccine clinic will also be offered at the Hoffman Recreational Center (former Hoffman School) on

Monday, May 3, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (no appointment necessary for Moderna vaccine). In additional, several local pharmacies are also offering COVID vaccines. Finally, a special clinic will be held (date-to-be-determined) for 16 & 17 year old desiring the Pfizer vaccine the week of May 3-7, 2021.