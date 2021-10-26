County offering COVID-19 booster shots

WADESBORO — The Anson County Health Department is offering booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine to those who are eligible.

Anson County has access to boosters of only the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Only those who have been fully vaccinated with one of these vaccines can receive the booster. Health Director Fred Thompson is encouraging those who can to get the booster to “strengthen and extend protections against severe illness.

The criteria for the boosters is as follows:

• Moderna — If you were vaccinated more than 6 months ago with the Moderna COVID-19 shot, boosters are now available for people:

— 65 and older

— 18 years or older who live or work in a nursing home or long-term care facility, have underlying medical conditions; or, who work in high-risk settings like healthcare workers, teachers and childcare providers or food workers; or live or work in a place where many people live together such as college dormitories or other group living settings.

The Moderna booster is a smaller dose than what is given in the first two shots.

• Johnson & Johnson — It is recommended that anyone 18 or older who was vaccinated more than 2 months ago with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine get a booster dose.

• Pfizer — Pfizer booster shots have been available since September 24th to anyone at high risk for serious illness or exposure, and who received their second dose at least six months ago.

Additionally, individuals are now able to receive any brand of COVID-19 vaccine for their booster shot. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster.

The Health Department offers the Moderna vaccine which can now be used as the booster for any of the COVID-19 vaccines. The county continues to vaccinate on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No appointment is needed, and people can self-attest to eligibility for the booster.

“COVID-19 booster shots are an important tool to provide additional protection against COVID-19,” Thompson said. “I encourage anyone who is eligible to get their booster.”

For anyone who is unvaccinated, Thompson added that he encourages them to get vaccinated with the vaccine of their choice.

“We are seeing the COVID-19 virus attack those who are unvaccinated at a much higher rate than those who are vaccinated,” he said in a press release.

The information for the different COVID-19 vaccine booster shots can be confusing. If you have questions, reach out to the Health Department’s Immunization Nurse, Lori Ross, at (704) 994-3384.