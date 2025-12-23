Towering evergreen trees adorned in lights and other trinkets are a focal point of the holiday season.

Christmas trees are placed in prominent locations in homes, typically in front of a large picture window or in the corners of large entryways. These awe-inspiring trees beckon people to inspect all of the ornaments and often are the first thing people envision when thinking of holiday decor.

The tradition of the Christmas tree is believed to have begun in Germany in the sixteenth century. However, the National Christmas Tree Association says there may be earlier references to Christmas trees in other parts of the world as well.

The first written record of a decorated Christmas tree comes from Riga, Latvia, in 1510. Men of a local merchant’s guild decorated the tree with roses and then set fire to it. The rose was considered a symbol of the Virgin Mary.

In the sixteenth century in Alsace, France, trees were sold in the marketplace and brought home and set up undecorated. Laws limited the size to “eight shoe lengths” or slightly more than four feet.

Early German Christmas trees were adorned with apples, a holdover from earlier traditions when evergreen boughs hung with apples were used as props in miracle plays. These plays took place in churches on December 24, which was Adam & Eve’s Day in the early Christian calendar.

Evergreens have long been symbolic of life during the cold months of winter, calling to mind the promise of spring to come. Various cultures, including early Christians, featured trees during winter solstice celebrations. Some historians believe Martin Luther, a Protestant reformer who might have been inspired by stars in the night, was responsible for adding lighted candles to the Christmas tree.

The Christmas tree was introduced to the United States by German settlers in the 1800s. Soon after those settlers’ arrival, trees began to be sold commercially. President Franklin Pierce is credited with having the first Christmas tree at the White House.

Today, Christmas trees are wildly popular, with the American Christmas Tree Association reporting that 94 percent of U.S. consumers plan to display one