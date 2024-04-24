ANSON — On Thursday, April 18, 2024, members of the Wadesboro Police Department, Wadesboro Fire Department, Anson County Sheriff’s Office, Anson County Emergency Management, Anson County EMS, NCSHP, Anson County 911, and Atrium MedCenter Air participated in a simulated crash scene for the students at Anson High School.

The event started with a presentation by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD North Carolina) in the gymnasium, followed by a simulated crash scene in the parking lot.

In addition to MADD North Carolina, BC DHHS Forensic Tests for Alcohol Branch travled to Anson County with the goal of spreading the message to students to make good decisions.

Williamson Wrecker Service provided two vehicles and assisted with setting up the simulated crash scene for students.