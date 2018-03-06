McLeod employees honored with merit awards

Contributed photo Mary Bethea, environmental services technician II, left, and Cheryl Douglas, senior radiology technologist, were honored with the McLeod Merit Awards during a special ceremony at McLeod Health Cheraw on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. Contributed photo Mary Bethea, environmental services technician II, left, and Cheryl Douglas, senior radiology technologist, were honored with the McLeod Merit Awards during a special ceremony at McLeod Health Cheraw on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.

McLeod Health Cheraw recently named the recipients of the December 2017 and January 2018 McLeod Merit Awards during a recognition event held Wednesday, Jan. 10, in the cafeteria.

Cheryl Douglas has been with McLeod Health for eight years and serves as a senior radiology technologist. She was presented the December 2017 Merit Award by her department director, Mike McCarty, who recognized her dedication to patients and fellow teammates.

Mary Bethea has been with McLeod Health for 20 years and serves in her role as environmental services technician II. She was presented the January 2018 Merit Award by her department director, Theo Willard, who congratulated Bethea for dedicating two decades to area patients.

The McLeod Merit Award recognizes McLeod Health employees, volunteers and physicians who consistently exemplify service excellence standards and who also demonstrate and promote the McLeod Health mission, vision and values. Recipients are nominated by their coworkers and chosen by members of the McLeod Health Cheraw Service Excellence Committee.

