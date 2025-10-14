ANSON COUNTY — We often think of eating seafood in the spring and summer, but did you know that October is National Seafood Month?

In North Carolina, there are plenty of seafood selections all year round. According to NC Sea Grant, during the cooler months in North Carolina you can look forward to a variety of seafood provided by our coasts, or farm raised, including black sea bass, bluefish, clam, croaker, king mackerel, oysters, grey sea trout, spotted sea trout, striped bass, and bluefin tuna. The nutrition that seafood provides are another good reason to enjoy it all year long.

Seafood varieties are found in both freshwater and saltwater. It is classified into two groups: fish and shellfish. Fish can be further categorized by their skeletal structure and shape. Fish are either round or flat. Shellfish are grouped into the following three categories: crustaceans, mollusks, and echinoderms. Shrimp, lobster, and crab are common crustaceans. Clams, oysters, squid, and octopus are in the mollusk family. Echinoderms include sea cucumbers and sea urchins. Fish eggs are also edible, as well as sea plants such as seaweed.

Let’s examine the nutritional benefits of fish and shellfish. Fish is a great protein to include in a low-fat diet. The American Heart Association recommends eating fish at least twice a week. Fish contains omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins D and B2 (riboflavin). Why is this important? Omega-3 fatty acids are essential to reduce blood fats called triglycerides, lower blood pressure, improve blood clotting, and prevent heart disease. Additionally, research shows that the Omega-3 fatty acids found in fish may aid in healthy brain function and infant development of vision and nerves during pregnancy. The other nutrient found in fish, riboflavin, is used by the body to break down carbohydrates for energy production, cell growth, and metabolism. The body does not store vitamin B2; it is important to consume it daily through foods or supplements.

Fish is also abundant in calcium and phosphorus. Minerals such as iron, zinc, iodine, magnesium, and potassium are also found in fish. Some great selections for your next fish meal could be salmon, trout, sardines, herring, canned light tuna, or canned mackerel.

Shellfish also has many health benefits. Like fish, shellfish are a source of lean protein and contain omega-3 fatty acids, iron, and zinc. Shellfish also contains vitamin B12, which is important for energy, brain health, and forming red blood cells. The selenium found in shellfish helps protect cells and supports immune function. Shellfish is also low in saturated fat.

There are potential risks involved when consuming shellfish. Avoid eating raw or undercooked shellfish. Shellfish can carry bacteria and parasites that can cause foodborne illness. Shellfish is also a common allergen. Due to the environment that shellfish live in, they may accumulate pollutants.

Fish and shellfish can be prepared in many different ways, from soups and stews to stir-fry and grilled. Choose healthy cooking methods that preserve the most nutrients without adding much fat. These include baking, roasting, grilling, poaching, and air frying. Fish and shellfish should be cooked to 145 degrees F (62.8 degrees C). Adding fresh in-season vegetables to your seafood meal is a great way to increase the nutrient content.

To find out more about seafood in North Carolina and the opportunities provided by North Carolina Sea Grant visit: https://ncseagrant.ncsu.edu/.