MOUNT PLEASANT – The Anson Bearcats varsity football team fought hard Friday in a Rocky River 4A/5A conference matchup but came up short on the road against the Mount Pleasant Tigers, falling 26-14.

After a scoreless first quarter, Anson got on the board in the second with a rushing touchdown by senior Tasean Harris. Dock Hyatt added the extra-point attempt, giving the Bearcats a 6-20 score at halftime. Despite facing a strong Tigers squad, Anson stayed competitive throughout the second half, answering with a passing touchdown to junior Asiah Richardson and a two-point rush by Hyatt, trimming the deficit to 14-26.

Harris was a standout for Anson, rushing 25 times for 113 yards and a touchdown. Richardson added a recieveing touchdown, while Hyatt contributed both in the passing game and with the two-point conversion. The Bearcats finished with 271 total yards, showing flashes of explosive plays and strong individual efforts.

Defensively, Anson forced turnovers, including an interception by Cordarrius Bivens, and limited the Tigers in key moments, but Mount Pleasant’s early lead proved difficult to overcome.

With the loss, Anson drops to 1-6 on the season. The Bearcats look to rebound Friday, October 17, when they travel to Monroe to face the Redhawks, who enter the matchup with a 3-3 record.

Although the scoreboard didn’t swing in Anson’s favor, the team demonstrated resilience and playmaking ability that could serve them well in the remaining games.

