South Piedmont Community College proudly celebrated its nursing graduates during a Nursing Pinning Ceremony held on Dec.12 at 4 p.m. in Building A at the Old Charlotte Highway Campus. The pinning ceremony is a long-standing nursing tradition that symbolizes the student’s transition from the classroom to the profession and honors their commitment to compassionate, patient-centered care.

Family members, friends, faculty, and staff gathered to recognize the hard work, dedication, and perseverance of the graduates as they prepare to enter the healthcare workforce. The ceremony included remarks from Executive Director of Nursing Ashley Steagall, who applauded the students for their resilience and passion for service.

“We are incredibly proud of these nursing graduates,” said Ashley Steagall. “Their dedication, perseverance, and commitment to excellence throughout the program have prepared them well for the profession. We congratulate each graduate on this significant milestone and look forward to the positive impact they will make in the communities they serve.”

The following students were recognized during the ceremony:

Mary Bowers

Emma Deberardinis

Cierra Demings

Megan Green

Sarah Haack

Robert Henderson

Kayla Koch

Gracin McCormick

Thandiwe Mkandla

Janet Ogedegbe

Tricia Sack

Jessica Spurlock

Brianna Stachniak Skinner

Johanna Walters

Nini Wu

South Piedmont Community College congratulates these graduates and wishes them continued success as they begin their careers in nursing and healthcare service.