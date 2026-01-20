January is a month known for new beginnings, joyous celebrations, and bringing awareness to many issues such as National Mentoring Month, National Blood Donor Month, Cervical Health Awareness, Mental Wellness, Poverty Awareness, National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention, and Stalking Awareness Month.

National Mentoring Month

January celebrates the importance of mentorship and guidance.

Launched in 2002 by MENTOR to empower youth, National Mentoring Month is a month-long nationwide campaign designed to celebrate mentors and highlight the impact a positive mentorship program can have in the community. Mentorships foster guidance, connection, and encouragement while building confidence and promoting academic success in mentees.

National Blood Donor Month

During the month of January blood donations are front and center. A constant life-saving need, blood products are always being collected for medical emergencies and treatments requiring blood transfusions. Bringing awareness to and celebrating donors during the month is thought to encourage continued donations.

Cervical Health Awareness Month

Medically speaking, January focuses on the importance of cervical cancer prevention by reminding the populace every January of the signs and symptoms of active cervical cancer. Through raising awareness, the medical field hopes to provide the public with life-saving information about cervical cancer, a largely preventable cancer. Early detection through regular screenings and vaccinations to prevent cancer from ever forming are key in combatting the illness. Healthcare professionals caution that cervical cancer can be slow to develop and for this reason, its symptoms may also be slow to show themselves in the early stages of the cancer.

Amongst other symptoms, cervical cancer can cause painful urination as well as bleeding, gastrointestinal pain and upset, fatigue, back and pelvic pain.

Mental Wellness Month

As economic, emotional, and mental stressors continue to mount, focusing on mental health wellness has never been more important. By assigning awareness to the month of January, it is believed that starting the year off correctly by focusing on one’s mental wellness and placing emphasis on emotional well-being will produce a successful year ahead. It is a reminder that we are all dealing with issues that cannot be seen just by looking at someone.

Poverty Awareness

Many Americans are living paycheck to paycheck and January seeks to highlight the plight of many living in poverty around the globe. A good way to bring attention to the issue of poverty is by those who can afford to do so, filling the shelves of local food pantries and soup kitchens. Food donations are always needed and appreciated in every community. Another option for those with a desire to help is volunteering to assist soup kitchens with the preparation of food or by offering to organize and hand out food to those visiting local food pantries.

National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention

Human trafficking is becoming an increasing and terrifying issue in society. During the month of January, law enforcement works to ensure the public is informed of what to look for when trafficking may be suspected.

The US Department of State says roughly 27.6 million people were affected by human trafficking worldwide, with the United States reporting in 2024 incidences of trafficking in all 50 states and territories. In 2024, the National Human Trafficking Hotline in the United States reported receiving 2,000 reports of trafficking related cases. The U.S. government says that only a fraction of cases is ever reported.

Stalking Awareness Month

Stalking involves a pattern of harassment or threatening behavior that is both unwanted and a cause of fear for one’s safety.

According to reports released in 2023-2024, two-thirds of stalkers follow their victim weekly.

Approximately 80% of victims are said to know their stalker and 60% of female victims and 44% of cases involving a male victim are reported to have involved a perpetrator with whom the victim was previously involved in an intimate relationship.

Escalating over time, stalking cases often become violent and stalkers have been known to reach out to their victims or others in their life, sometimes even years or decades after their stalking activities have been dormant.

Also in January are important dates to remember such as World Braille Day on January 4, MLK Jr. Day January 19 and International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27.