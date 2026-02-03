ANSON COUNTY — The prairie is alive with music, romance, and rivalry as Rodgers & Hammerstein’s beloved classic Oklahoma! gallops onto the stage at the Ansonia Theatre, March 6–15. Under the direction of Tommy Wooten, with Zach Jones as Music Director and Gina Clarke as choreographer, this vibrant production unites an exceptionally talented cast representing five different counties, showcasing the remarkable depth of regional performers and community pride.

Audiences will be swept into the heart of the American frontier, where love triangles, high-spirited humor, and unforgettable songs like “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’” and “People Will Say We’re in Love” come vividly to life. This energetic production celebrates both the grandeur of classic musical theatre and the power of local collaboration.

Leading the cast is Ruth Ann Harris as the wise and warm Aunt Eller, joined by Chuck Wright as the charming cowboy Curly and Alicia Sides as the determined and independent Laurey. Conflict and intensity build with Zach Jones as the dark and complex Jud, while laughter and mischief abound thanks to Lauren Wilson as the lovable Ado Annie and Eversmith Tallman as the smooth-talking Ali Hakim.

Also starring are Evan Grier (Will), Mike Railton (Andrew Carnes), Travis Shaw (Ike Skidmore), Logan Tallman (Fred), Jeremiah Tucker (Slim), Claire Watkins (Gertie Cummings), Arianna Williams (Kate), Gracilee Bricker (Ellen), Ashley Stubbs (Virginia), Taylor Pate (Vivian), and Izach Temmerand (Cord Elam).

The production is brought to life by a dynamic ensemble including Karen Johnston, Mary Lynn Railton, Lied Metcalf, Calhoun Metcalf, Madi Heafner, Cindy Heafner, Mark Hill, Riley Hill, MacKenzey Storz, Liz Sleeper, and Elizabeth Schafer Oliver, creating a full and vibrant picture of frontier life.

With its five-county cast, sweeping music, and timeless story, Oklahoma! at the Ansonia Theatre promises an unforgettable theatrical event.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are available at ansoniatheatre.com.