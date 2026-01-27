WADESBORO — On January 19, 2026, three juvenile females left the Cornerstone Treatment Facility located in Wadesboro, North Carolina, without authorization, according to Wadesboro Police. Due to the circumstances surrounding their departure and concerns for their safety, an investigation was immediately initiated, they said.

“On January 20, 2026, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) was requested to assist in the ongoing investigation,” a release stated. “Through coordinated efforts with multiple law enforcement and child welfare agencies, all three juveniles have been successfully located and recovered in various counties.”

This case involved extensive interagency cooperation. The Wadesboro Police Department would like to formally thank the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Union County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe, NC, Monroe Police Department, Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Fairmont Police Department, and various Child Protective Services agencies for their assistance, professionalism, and continued support.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, including a comprehensive review into how the juveniles were able to coordinate and execute a plan to leave the facility. Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact Lieutenant Nolen with the Wadesboro Police Department.

“The department appreciates the community’s cooperation and understanding as this serious matter continues to be investigated,” they said.