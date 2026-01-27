ANSON COUNTY — Anson is a perfect 10-0 against Central Academy of Technology & Arts since February of 2021 and they’ll have a chance to extend that dominance on Tuesday. The Bearcats will be playing at home against the Cougars at 7:00 p.m. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses for Anson and seven for Central Academy of Technology & Arts.

It was a proper cat-fight when Anson faced off against Mount Pleasant on Friday. The Bearcats were outmatched by the Tigers and fell 66-36. For those keeping track at home, that’s the biggest loss the Bearcats have suffered against the Tigers since January 30, 2018.

Meanwhile, Central Academy of Technology & Arts came up short against West Stanly on Friday and fell 74-62.

Anson will need to focus on slowing down Michael Hoff, one of several Central Academy of Technology & Arts players who made an impact when they last played. He went 10-for-19 on his way to 27 points along with six rebounds and three steals. That was a full 43.5% of Central Academy of Technology & Arts’ points, marking the fifth time in a row Hoff has posted more than a third of the team’s points. The team also got some help courtesy of Aman Gandhi, who scored 12 points in addition to five assists and three steals.

Central Academy of Technology & Arts’ defeat dropped their record down to 6-13. As for Anson, their loss dropped their record down to 11-7.

Anson strolled past Central Academy of Technology & Arts in their previous matchup back in December of 2025 by a score of 65-51. Will the Bearcats repeat their success, or do the Cougars have a new game plan this time around? We’ll find out soon enough.

Tip off is 7 p.m. on Jan. 29, at home.