ANSON COUNTY — The month of February may be over, but we can still talk about hearts. Not love or candy hearts, but heart health. In 1963, the U.S. Congress declared February American Heart Month due to the impact of cardiovascular disease on the health of Americans. Since then, researchers have made significant gains in science that prove that we can control the outcome of our heart health through diet, exercise, and lifestyle.

Findings from the American Heart Association’s 2026 Statistical Update show deaths from acute myocardial infarction (heart attack) have fallen nearly 90% since 1970. However, more people are now living with chronic conditions such as heart failure and hypertension.

Research from the American Heart Association also shows that the most significant benefits to our heart health are gained from the following recommendations: eating healthy foods, limiting sodium, limiting saturated fats, limiting added sugars, limiting alcohol, portion control, managing weight, exercising, managing stress, and quitting smoking.

Eating healthy foods can be a delicious adventure! For heart health choose fruits and vegetables: green leafy vegetables such as collard greens, kale, spinach, and cabbage are great! Broccoli and spinach are wonderful vegetables for your heart. Fruits contain fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Some common fruits that you can enjoy are apples, bananas, oranges, pears, grapes, and prunes.

Whole grains are healthy for your heart. Whole grains contain the entire grain, meaning the bran, germ, and endosperm. Whole grains differ from “refined grains” in the sense that refined grains have been milled (ground into flour). While refining grains provides a smoother texture, it strips away the nutrients and fiber. Some examples of whole grains are brown rice, whole wheat, oats, corn, barley, popcorn, wild rice, and quinoa. The dietary fiber in whole grains can help improve blood cholesterol levels and lower the risk of heart disease, stroke, obesity, and even type 2 diabetes, according to the American Heart Association. In addition to dietary fiber, whole grains contain nutrients such as thiamin (Vitamin B1), riboflavin (Vitamin B2), niacin (Vitamin B3), folate (Vitamin B9), iron, magnesium, and selenium. All of these nutrients are important for various bodily functions such as carrying oxygen in the blood, forming new cells, regulating the thyroid, and maintaining a healthy immune system.

Limiting sodium is a big win for your heart! The most common form of sodium we consume is salt. While the body needs a small amount of sodium to function properly, consuming too much can wreak havoc on your heart. Too much sodium in the diet can raise blood pressure. High blood pressure will put the body at risk for heart disease and stroke.

Limiting saturated fats can also help improve your heart health. Saturated fats come from animal sources. They include butter, cheese, and fatty meats. The fatty solid layer that you see in the pot

after the food reaches room temperature or colder is saturated fat. According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, saturated fats should make up less than 10% of your daily diet.

As you limit saturated fats, choose oils that are high in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. Unsaturated fats remain liquid at room temperature. These fats can improve blood cholesterol, stabilize heart rhythms, and ease inflammation according to researchers at Harvard University. Monounsaturated fats are found in olive, peanut, and canola oils, as well as foods such as avocados and nuts, including almonds, hazelnuts, and pecans. These oils can also be found in pumpkin and sesame seeds. Polyunsaturated fats are found in walnuts, flax seeds, fish, and oils from sunflower, corn, soybean, and flax seed.

Limiting added sugars is important for heart health. Some foods we eat contain natural sugars, such as fruits, but a lot of foods contain added sugars. Sugar sweetened soft drinks and sweet snacks are the biggest culprits. Added sugars include corn syrup, dextrose, fructose, glucose, high-fructose, brown sugar, raw sugar, and sucrose. We know the impact that high levels of sugar consumption has on obesity and diabetes but did you know that diets high in sugar have been linked to high blood pressure? Sugar has also been found to increase inflammation in the body which can add to stress on the heart and blood vessels, and this stress can lead to an increased risk for stroke. To lower your added sugar intake, choose beverages such as water, low-fat or fat free milk, 100% vegetable or 100% fruit juice. You can add half water to the 100% fruit juice to cut the sugar. For snacks or dessert choose no-sugar added foods such as microwaved apples with cinnamon.

Frequent alcohol consumption can add calories and contribute to weight gain. Alcohol consumption can also raise levels of triglyceride fats in the body. It can also impact the heart muscles’ ability to pump blood, called cardiomyopathy. Smoking and vaping are other habits that can impact the heart. Smoking can increase your chances of heart disease. Avoiding second hand smoke is equally important for heart health.

Following these guidelines will help you manage your weight but another component is portion control. By reading the nutrition fact labels on foods purchased, you will see the recommended serving size and the amount of nutrients in each serving. Limiting fast foods and processed foods will also help you manage your intake of sodium and saturated fats.

Exercise is another key element that is essential to heart health. Exercise helps the muscles pull oxygen from the blood which reduces the need for the heart to pump more blood into the muscles. According to researchers at Johns Hopkins Medical, exercise reduces stress hormones that put extra impact on the heart. It also increases high-density lipoprotein (HDL) or “good” cholesterol and helps control triglycerides. Managing weight and stress is easier when exercise is a part of the daily routine.

To find out more about ways to take care of your heart or provide nutrition education classes for your office or community site contact Cheri Bennett at 910-997-8255 or email at cheri_bennett@ncsu.edu .

office is located at 123 Caroline St. in Rockingham, or visit richmond.ces.ncsu.edu for more information.