Beware the Ides of March

Our third month of the year’s superstitions, weather shifts and quirky celebrations make March an annual icon on the calendar.

First, a little history

March is named for Mars, the Roman God of War.

Much like today, ancient military leaders preferred carrying out campaigns during the warmer months of spring and summer, often taking a break in hostilities to observe the cold.

Denoting the significance of March as a month to wage wars, early Roman calendars initially listed the month as its first of the year.

In 713 BCE, Roman King Numa Pompilius named March the third month on the calendar when he added February and January, now before March, as part of a full calendar overall based around a Roman belief that even numbers are unlucky and odd numbers are lucky. This change set the framework for the Gregorian calendar currently in use.

In the Northern Hemisphere, March represents a return to blooming floral and fauna life as well as longer days. This year, the March equinox will be March 20, 2026. It is the day that marks the start of the spring season. Conversely, in the Southern hemisphere, autumn begins.

Why beware of the Ides of March?

Many have heard the caution; “Beware of the Ides of March,” but few know what an “Ide of March” even is, let alone how to prepare oneself against it.

On Roman calendars, the famous day is March 15 and is infamously known in historic annuals as the day Julius Caesar was assassinated in 44 BC.

Despite allegedly being alerted to his coming doom by way of a prognosticator’s whisper; “Beware of the Ides of March,” Caesar still chose to attend a Senate meeting at the Theater of Pompey where he was stabbed to death by roughly 60 of his advisors. History credits Brutus and Cassius as co-conspirators in the murder and as the leaders of the overthrow.

But just what is an Ide, anyway?

To put it simply, an “ide” means “middle”.

In Rome, months were broken down into threes; Kale, or first day, Nones, or the 5th through the 7th days, and Ides meaning in the middle of the month, typically the 13th, except for in the months of March, May, July, and October when it falls on the 15th.

Typically, the Ides of March was a day to settle debts, and so one could say the murder of Caesar was a feat accomplished.

Cementing the phrase into humanity’s collective memory banks, William Shakespear forever associated the “Ides of March” with betrayal in his legendary play Julius Caesar.

Holidays and celebrations to observe:

• International Women’s Day on March 8

• St. Patrick’s Day on March 17 which Ireland celebrates by parades and wearing of the color green, most of the world sees the whole day as “It’s Five o’ Clock” somewhere- probably Ireland!

• The Vernal Equinox will occur around March 20 or 21 and marks the official start of the spring season.

• World Meteorological Day on March 23 brings attention to weather and changes in the world’s climate.

• March 3: What If Cats and Dogs Had Opposable Thumbs Day

• March 11: International Fanny Pack Day

• March 13: National Earmuff Day

• March 16: National Panda Day

• March 16: Absolutely Incredible Kid Day

• March 23: World Meteorological Day

• March 31: World Backup Day

• March is national Umbrella Month

• March Madness- this month is all about Basketball when NCAA Men’s Basketball gets underway.

Did you know?

The first successful telephone call was made on March 10, 1876, by Alexander Graham Bell.

“In like a lion, out like a lamb”

Associated with unpredictable and sometimes volatile weather, March is often associated with the phrase: “In like a lion, out like a lamb,” typically referencing the month’s storm and high wind potential. Basically, March either enters quietly and leaves with a bang, or it comes in loud, obnoxiously freezing summer’s produce before tip toing away into April like a chastened child.

Just as humans start feeling the call of the wild when spring rolls around, animals also come out of hibernation, returning to breeding grounds they left dormant over the winter.

What about those March babies?

People born in March belong to the Pisces (Feb. 20 to March 20) and Aries (March 21 to April 20) signs of the Zodiac.

For this reason, people born in March are known as empathetic, creative, adaptable, intuitive, and courageous.

Aquamarine is the birthstone for those born in this interesting month.

Wearing a sprig of rosemary over one’s ear is said to bring luck, clarity, and purification to those born in March. Tradition deems a daffodil should be the flower of choice for March babies as it represents renewal and hope for them.

Famous March births:

• Albert Einstein

• Reese Witherspoon

• Lady Gaga

• Daniel Craig

• Justin Bieber