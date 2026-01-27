ANSON COUNTY — Many valuable services provided by this charitable organization continues to bring smiles, hearts of joy and confidence to children and adults. Children are expanding to higher levels of education, adults continue to rise to greater levels of digital skills as well as employment securities. Health care information is included during the aerobics classes which is offered three times weekly. Emergency Food is open every Wednesday and food is distributed weekly to families that qualify.

Afterschool volunteers keep the bulletin board (transformed quarterly) with created works of art. Volunteer Victoria Horne and afterschool student Madison Rorie are the exceptional artists that are in charge of the board seasonal changes.

Volunteer’s dinner was held Dec. 19. The meal was prepared and served to all that attended. Carry out plates were made available for community’s shut-ins as well. Ingram’s Enterprises and staff catered this special Christmas dinner. Tickets were sold in advance as a fundraiser and three door prizes were awarded during the event: A gently used flat screen TV, a $50 gift certificate and a grandfather clock was awarded to the winning ticket holders. Everyone that participated in this dinner received a gift to carry home.

Beautiful children’s bicycles were purchased by anonymous donors and donated to BRLC. The bikes were given to families needing help with their children’s Christmas.