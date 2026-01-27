ANSON COUNTY — The Poplar Spring Historical Cemetery was established in the early 1800s. It was recognized as a historical site on April 3, 2020 by the North Carolina Office of Archaeology in Raleigh. The site number is 31AN242 Cemetery.

Burnsville Recreation & Learning Center (BRLC) and Poplar Spring Historical Cemetery Restoration Committee took Jan. 17 as a Day of Service in honor of celebrating the Rev. Dr. Martin L. King Jr. holiday.

We know that his life was dedicated to serving. What better way to serve others than to honor the life of Rev. Dr. Martin L. King Jr. and the Civil Rights Movement during this time of the year?

Yes it was cold, cloudy and rainy on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. The Apogee Anson School’s children and parents helped tremendously with this work on Saturday. The school is located on Mt. Vernon Church Road. The Wadesboro’s Rotary Club members, BRLC volunteers, Poplar Spring Laymen, and Fairview Church of God supporters all came together on one accord. The work that was accomplished couldn’t have happened without the participation of all that helped. This gathering was set in place to continue restoring the Poplar Spring Missionary Baptist Church Historical Cemetery. Many volunteers have continue to move forward in this project — but there is still much to do.

Once anything is left unattended, it takes time for restoration. All supporting help is appreciated and welcome. The last ones laid to rest in the cemetery was during approximately the late 1950s. If you have any interest or would like to help with this very special task please call the BRLC any day.

We thank each one for helping us to pay homage to those that were laid to rest in the Historical Cemetery. Yes, in honor of who they were. Yes, and the role they carried out during their life time.

As this county and local community continue telling the stories/ history of the small grave markers you will began to hear. There are more than 200 individuals that has been discovered who were laid to rest in the cemetery.

We want to give thanks to all businesses, civic organization, churches and various groups that have been part of this undertaking. We welcome you to stop by and see the restoration that has been done, but there is still much more to do. With the help and support of the community it will happen.

We are in need of a road entrance into the property. We need dirt brought in for the many sunken graves that are in need of dirt. If you can help with this please contact this number at the center. The number is 704-826-8737 Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. The cell number is 704-778-7478.