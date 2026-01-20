ANSON COUNTY — Friends of Anson County Animal Shelter (501c3 nonprofit) is reaching out to our community at this time in order to demonstrate transparency in our practices and policies, and in turn, any temporary changes to those practices. We are aware that there are concerns currently with our ability to intake animals.

Our shelter began a transition into new management through our non-profit over the course of the last few months. As some of you may know, we are on restricted intake due to state licensure required renovations in our kennel area at our physical shelter facility. Since November, the county has been working on repairs to our kennel spaces. These are not upgrades or cosmetic changes, but instead are required by the state for the health and safety of both animals and humans alike.

Unfortunately, these renovations have taken far longer than expected, resulting in minimal kennel availability for intaking owner surrenders and strays. Because we are down two out of three kennel wings, we are at maximum capacity for dogs. To state it simply, we have no where for new dog intakes to go.

Because we do not have the space to safely house additional dogs at this time, we are unable to intake strays, animals that have been picked up by the public or owner surrenders. Our current abilities are limited to intaking dogs on a case by case basis with considerations including the health and well being of the animal, and the safety of the community. Dogs coming from abuse/neglect situations, who have immediate medical needs (starvation, acute injury, etc.), or have demonstrated aggressive behavior will be reviewed by animal control or shelter staff for priority intake.

This restricted intake will unfortunately continue until these mandatory renovations are complete. The updated timeline we have been given is March 1. We will update with any changes to this timeline as they become available.

We greatly apologize for this inconvenience, and have been working tirelessly to move the renovations along as quickly but effectively as possible. In the meantime, we have community resources available for Anson County residents for dogs in need such as food, dog houses, straw/wood chips, etc.

If you see an injured, abused/neglected, emaciated, or medically ill dog, please call 911 to make a report to animal control.

Our priority is serving all the animals of Anson County, and in turn our human residents. Our priority is the health, safety, and well being of all.

We will release an update in the newspaper, What’s up in Anson, and on our social media accounts (Facebook: Friends of Anson County / Instagram: ACASAdvocates) as soon as all work is completed and open intake resumes.

Thank you for your patience, understanding, and collaboration as we work together to improve the lives of animals in Anson County.