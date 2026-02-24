Kesler Chapel A. M. E. Zion Church selects Woman of the Year 2026

ANSON COUNTY — Kesler Chapel A. M. E. Zion Church proudly salutes and congratulates Mrs. Alexandra Lucille Alonso as their 2026 Woman of the Year. Each year a woman at Kesler Chapel is selected and voted on by the women of the church as the Woman of the Year. This individual is usually someone who has worked tirelessly in a variety of ways in support of the church’s ministries. This year, Mrs. Alonso’s outstanding commitment, faithfulness, and selfless devotion to her church make her a most suitable candidate for this recognition. Alexandra has been a member of Kesler Chapel AME Zion Church for several years. She serves faithfully on the Usher Board, as Vice President of the Christian Education Department, and willingly assists wherever she sees a need.

The theme for the Woman’s Day program is “Grace and Bloom.” The program will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2026 at 9:45 a. m. at Kesler Chapel A. M. E. Zion Church, which is located at 708 Salisbury Street, Wadesboro, N. C.

Mrs. Chenisa Little Moore is the speaker for the program. Mrs. Chenisa Little Moore is the daughter of the late Lee Robert Little and Flora B. Little. She is married to the Reverend Rodney O. Moore, and they are the proud parents of one son, Jo’Rill Moore. A 1990 graduate of Anson High School, Mrs. Moore continued her education at Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she earned an Associate of Applied Science degree in Criminal Justice. Mrs. Moore currently works as an Investigative Technician with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

Alexandra Alonso is a 2012 graduate of Anson High School Early College. She furthered her education at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, where she earned a Master’s Degree in Elementary Education and Teaching in May 2023. She has been employed with Anson County Schools for six years and currently serves as a second-grade teacher at Lilesville Elementary School.

Alexandra Alonso is the daughter of Chris and Nancy Harrington. She is the granddaughter of the late Ms. Christine Willoughby and the late Ms. Lucille Harrington.

Alexandra is married to Miguel Alonso, and together they are the proud parents of two handsome sons, Mateo (5) and Marcel (2). The family resides in Wadesboro, North Carolina. She has a sister, Tiffany Harrington, and one brother, Christopher Harrington.

Her hobbies include reading, thrifting, and spending quality time with family and friends. Alexandra describes herself as a “worker bee” who prefers blending into the background and helping others shine.

Her favorite Bible verse is Psalm 46:5: “God is within her; she will not fail.”