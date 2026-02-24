Tips lead to felony arrest

WADESBORO — On Feb. 9, Jamarre Daquan Davis, 30, was taken into custody within the city limits of Wadesboro in a joint effort by police officers and probation and parole officers.

WPD said the arrest was made possible due to multiple tips provided to the Wadesboro Police Department regarding his whereabouts.

Davis was located and arrested without incident. He was served with outstanding warrants, including absconding parole, they said.

Additional charges include:

Attempted Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon (Felony)

Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury (Felony)

Possession of Firearm by Felon (Felony)

Davis was placed in the Anson County Jail under no bond.

“We appreciate the assistance of the community in providing information that led to this arrest,” WPD said in a release. “If you have information related to criminal activity or wanted persons, please contact the Wadesboro Police Department.”