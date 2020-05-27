Anson Middle School awards

WADESBORO — Anson Middle School honored their student-athletes in a virtual award ceremony held via Facebook Live on Tuesday, May 19. The athletes received the following awards:

Cheerleading

MVP: Ju’Sasha Hall, Morgan Burr,

Bearcat: Wendy Vazquez, Kyla Jackson

Most Improved: Hannah Austin

Most Talented: Genna McCollum

Golf

MVP: Andrew Hill

Bearcat: Huntley Bowers, Dylan Kiser

Orange Volleyball

MVP: Caroline Austin

Bearcat: Allie Steagall

Most Improved: Ca’Mya Little

Blue Volleyball

MVP: Leah McLaurin

Bearcat: Morgan Burr

Most Improved: Shelby Hasty

Cross Country Female

MVP: Macayla Mason

Bearcat: Leigha Clarke

Most Improved: Abbey Underwood

Cross Country Male

MVP: Kevin Graham

Bearcat: Brody Jarman

Most Improved: Mobin Ali

Football

Offensive MVP: Luke Hyatt

Defensive MVP: Lai’Onte Little

Bearcat: Jeremiah Griffin, Zackariah Griffin

Most Improved: Emmanuel Chambers, Marquel Wall

Lineman of the Year: Javis Garris

Girls Basketball

MVP: Zariah Massey

Bearcat (ZaKiyah Hixson, Janita Willoughby

Most Improved: CaMya Little, Jourdan Tupper)

Boys Basketball

MVP: Ryan Robinson

Bearcat: Jontavious Booker, Denez Chambers

Most Improved: Michael Stanback, Barbara Godwin Award, Dakota Sturdivant

Wrestling

Co-MVP: Kevin Graham, Jamare Leak

Bearcat: Jackson Stinson

Most Improved: Tiyon Allen)

Male Tommy Cooper Award

Luke Hyatt & Huntley Bowers

Female Tommy Cooper Award

Leah McLaurin & Susan Harrington

The Anson Middle School Blue baseball team opened their season on March 9th. The Bearcats went 1-1 on the week with a thrilling 14-13 victory over Hamlet and a 10-3 loss to Carver.
For the Anson Record

