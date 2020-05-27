Anson Middle School awards

May 27, 2020
WADESBORO — The graduating classes of Anson High School and Anson Early College were honored in a joint virtual scholarship recognition event that was broadcasted on Thursday, May 21 via Anson County School’s Facebook page.
The event was split between two videos, Part 1 District Scholarship Night and part 2 District Scholarship Night, and both are available on Facebook and YouTube. Superintendent Michael Freeman was the Master of Ceremonies for the evening.
The Following Scholarships were awarded:
Alfred Bennett Scholarship Bianca Liles $500
Alpha Eta Chapter of Alpha Pi Chi Sorority (*Amounts unspecified) Erica Hatcher, Malaijia Tillman, Ja’Kira Brown, Saliyah Crawford, Nakaiya Leak, Kari Johnson, Anya Price
Anson Co. NC Retired School Personnel Daisyia Hardison $250, Janiah Lindsey $250
Anson Women’s League Kazoua Thao $750, Janiah Lindsey $750, Akela Martin $750, Kaeley Whitlock $750
Bored Room and Fun Kurstin Hartsell $500, Thomas Buckingham $500
Delta Kappa Gamma Destiny Barrett $500
Doris Ross Hinson Female Medical Scholarship Janiah Lindsey $ 1,000; Brianna McCollum $ 1,000
Anson Co. Farm Bureau Akela Martin $1,000; Gavin Jones $1,000; Hunter Phifer $1,000; Brianna McCollum $1,000; Thomas Buckingham $1,000
Fayetteville State University Merit Award Savannah Adams $3,000
Fonnie Powell Dinkins Daisyia Hardison $1,500; Bianca Liles $1,500; Janiah Lindsey $1,500
George and Marion Craig Trust Brianna McCollum, Marley Tarlton, Gavin Jones, Janiah Lindsey, Akela Martin (*Scholarship amounts will be announced later)
GoldenLEAF Foundation Brianna McCollum $3,000 per year; Gavin Jones $3,000 per year
HOLLA! Mary E. Little Bianca Liles $500
HOLLA! M. R. Bell Excellence in Achievement Janiah Lindsey $500, Enderia Richardson $500
Hornwood, Inc. Kayla Dutton $1,000
HP and Elizabeth Taylor (UNCC) Marley Tarlton $2,000 per year renewable for four years
Lynn Thomas Grading Gavin Jones $2,500; Akela Martin $2,500; Kaeley Whitlock $1,000; Kurstin Hartsell $1,00
Mary and Millard Kiker Nunu Vue $750, Gavin Jones $750, Brianna McCollum $750
National Association of University Women Kazoua Thao $500
NC Baptist Foundation Luther H. Butler Kurstin Hartsell $2,500
Pee Dee Electric Nkaujhnub Vue $1,000 Thomas Buckingham $1,000; Akela Martin $1,000
Shaundasia T Smith Bianca Liles $1,500
Smith and Polk Foundation Gavin Jones $250, Janiah Lindsey $250
SECU “People Helping People” Rickasia Liles $ 10,000 value Marley Tarlton $ 10,000 value $1,250 per semester
Wadesboro Rotary Club Kaeley Whitlock, Gavin Jones, Marley Tarlton, Akela Martin, Kazoua Thao, Bryce Wilson, Tom Little Scholarship-$1500 Henry Little Scholarship—$1500 Distinguished Rotarian Award—$1000 Don Alteiri Award—$1000 President’s Award—$1000 Young Rotarian Award—$1000
William Hall Janiah Linsdey $500
Wingate University Casey Gathings (Academic Merit $24,000), Hannah Adams (Presidential $25,000), Amber Walsh (Trustee $26,000), Enderia Richarson (Academic Merit $24,000), Kurstin Hartsell (Trustee $25,000), Sarah Burr (Trustee $26,000), Garrett Maner (Presidential $26,000), Latrece Pratt (Presidential $25,000), Destiny Barrett (Presidential $25,000)
Woodmen Life Bryce Wilson $500, Akela Martin $500
Young Professionals Anson Brianna McCollum $500
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Daisyia Hardison $50
The Scholarship Night was held online this year due to COVID-19.
