Funds Support Computer Basics Curriculum at Caraway Foundation in Anson County

ANSONVILLE — Spectrum recently announced Kramden Institute has received a $30,000 grant through its 2024 Spectrum Digital Education program for their Digital Skills curriculum.

Since launching in 2017, Spectrum Digital Education has committed more than $10 million to nonprofits focused on improving digital literacy, workforce development and educational access in unserved and underserved communities across Charter’s 41-state service area.

Funding will support Kramden’s Computer Basics program which is taught at various housing authorities and community organizations, including the Caraway Foundation in Ansonville. In addition to the comprehensive, basic computer training, Spectrum will provide the class at the Caraway Foundation with helpful tips for efficiently using Wifi services, protecting your identity and information online, and a Xumo demonstration. Each participant is also awarded a refurbished laptop computer with one year of complimentary tech support.

“Connectivity is the foundation for meaningful learning, professional growth and human connection, and helps to build strong, thriving communities,” said Rahman Khan, Group Vice President of Community Impact, for Spectrum. “Spectrum Digital Education supports programs that empower community members to enhance their lives with connectivity, from providing digital literacy training to seniors to connecting students with important resources and tools for their education.”

A check presentation took place at the Caraway Foundation on June 2 in Wadesboro. The Computer Basics class immediately followed.

“It’s important to continually look for ways to bridge the digital divide throughout our local communities,” said state Sen. David Craven. “Thank you to Spectrum, and Kramden for their commitment to expanding digital literacy skills for residents in Anson County.”

“Initiatives like this are vital for equipping our communities with online safety skills and resources to thrive in our digital world,” said Maggie Woods, Director, N.C. Department of Information Technology and Office of Digital Opportunity. “Spectrum’s commitment to digital literacy and significant support for partners like Kramden Institute and the Caraway Foundation help residents build their understanding of technology and stay connected, informed and engaged.”

The $30,000 grant is the seventh Spectrum Digital Education grant for Kramden Institute, bringing total Spectrum support for the organization to $225,000 over the past seven years.

“Kramden applauds Spectrum’s continued commitment to expanding digital opportunities in North Carolina. With this grant, Kramden is able to provide computer education and devices for residents of Anson and Cumberland counties,” said Cyndy Yu-Robinson, Executive Director, Kramden Institute. “Everyone should be connected to learning, working, news, safety, health and other services via the internet.”

Through direct support of nonprofit partners across Spectrum’s service area, Spectrum Digital Education has helped distribute over 18,500 laptops and sponsor more than 40,000 digital education classes, benefiting over 163,000 community members since 2017. Kramden Institute is one of 66 nonprofit organizations that has been awarded a 2024 Spectrum Digital Education grant.