Each summer, hundreds of North Carolina youth take the stage — sometimes nervously, sometimes boldly — to deliver speeches, demonstrations, or preform a talent as part of the North Carolina 4-H Presentation Competition.

While awards and medals are part of the excitement, the true rewards of the competition stretch far beyond the podium. Through this program, young people develop critical life skills that will benefit them in school, careers, and community leadership for years to come.

The 4-H presentation program is open to youth ages 5 to 18 and follows a tiered progression through county, district, and state competitions. Each step gives participants a chance to grow, improve, get feedback and gain confidence in front of new audiences.

At the county level, 4-H’ers select a topic in one of over 30 categories — ranging from environmental science and animal husbandry to public speaking and performing arts. With the guidance of volunteer leaders and 4-H agents, youth prepare and practice their presentation, which can last from 5 to 12 minutes. County-level presentations are often held in early summer and serve as the first opportunity for youth to present in front of judges and peers.

Those who excel at the county level are invited to advance to District Activity Day, a regional event typically held in June. Here, youth compete against others in their age division from across multiple counties. The level of professionalism and polish increases, and so do the stakes — top presenters at the district level earn the chance to move on to the State 4-H Presentation Finals, held each July in Raleigh.

At the state level, participants compete against the best presenters from across North Carolina. Winners in each category receive medals and often cash awards.

While the format of the competition is structured, the impact on participants is deeply personal. For many 4-H’ers, the journey from nervous beginner to confident speaker is transformational. Many youth attribute confidence and comfortability in communication to their experiences in the 4-H presentation competition. This transformation is no accident. The presentation competition is designed to help youth develop two essential life skills: confidence and communication.

Confidence doesn’t happen overnight, and 4-H recognizes that.

That’s why the program encourages youth to grow at their own pace, supported by adult mentors and positive, constructive feedback. As participants practice and present each year, they learn to manage nervousness, think on their feet, and speak clearly — all in a supportive, youth-centered environment. Success at each level reinforces the idea that hard work pays off. Whether it’s a Cloverbud proudly completing their first presentation or a senior earning a state medal, each step is a victory that builds self-esteem and motivation.

Strong communication skills are critical for success in school, college, and the workplace. Through the 4-H presentation competition, youth learn how to organize their thoughts, explain complex ideas clearly, and speak persuasively. Because participants choose their own topics, the experience also fosters personal interest and ownership. Whether presenting on poultry science, coding, or creative writing, youth learn to express their passions with clarity and enthusiasm — skills that serve them well in future careers and civic involvement.

In addition to personal development, the presentation program helps youth connect with peers from across the state and receive feedback from expert judges and professionals. For many, it’s their first taste of public recognition for academic or creative effort.

The North Carolina 4-H Presentation Competition is much more than a speech contest — it’s a launching pad for life skills that build leaders. From quiet Cloverbuds to senior-level public speakers, every youth who steps up to present is stepping into a stronger, more confident version of themselves. By investing in communication and confidence, 4-H isn’t just preparing kids to win ribbons — it’s preparing them to speak up, stand tall, and lead the future.

For more information on Richmond County 4-H, including presentations, clubs and more, visit https://richmond.ces.ncsu.edu/ or contact Erin Barnes, 4-H Agent, NC Cooperative Extension, Richmond County Center, at erin_barnes@ncsu.edu or call 910-206-9542.