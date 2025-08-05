ROCKINGHAM – The LifeFM Radio Network recently announced the launch of WRNC 88.3 FM, a new non-commercial, non-profit radio station serving Rockingham, Hamlet, Laurinburg and surrounding areas in North Carolina. WRNC officially takes to the airwaves today, delivering the uplifting sounds of Southern Gospel music to listeners across the region.

As part of the LifeFM Radio Network, officilas said WRNC is dedicated to sharing inspiring music and messages that resonate with the heart and soul of the community. The station’s programming will feature a rich blend of Southern Gospel favorites, showcasing both timeless classics and contemporary hits from beloved artists in the genre.

“We are excited to bring WRNC 88.3 FM to Rockingham and its surrounding communities,” said Rodney Baucom, General Manager of LifeFM Radio Network. “Our mission is to provide music that uplifts, encourages, and strengthens the faith of our listeners. WRNC is more than a radio station — it’s a ministry committed to serving the spiritual and emotional needs of our audience.”

As a non-profit station, WRNC relies on the generous support of its listeners and community partners to continue its mission. The station is committed to fostering a sense of unity and hope through its programming, offering a family-friendly listening experience that celebrates the rich tradition of Southern Gospel music.

Tune in to WRNC 88.3 FM to experience the joy and inspiration of Southern Gospel, now broadcasting across Rockingham, Hamlet, Laurinburg, and beyond. For more information about WRNC, programming schedules, or how to support the station, visit thelifefm.com or contact the main headquarters at 877-700-8047.

About LifeFM Radio Network

LifeFM Radio Network is a non-profit organization dedicated to spreading the message of hope and faith through Southern Gospel music. With stations across the Southeast, LifeFM is committed to serving communities with uplifting, Christ-centered programming.